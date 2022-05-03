Officials ID Eagle Mountain boys struck, killed as they played in corral

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the two 3-year-old boys killed Monday when officials say a speeding, DUI driver ran his car off the road and into the corral where the best friends were playing.

“Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson are the two boys killed in the senseless DUI crash last night in Eagle Mountain,” the UCSO statement says. “We at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office express our sincerest condolences to their families at their tragic loss.”

A GoFundMe page that states funds raised will be used to pay for the funerals has been established.

“These boys have been best friends from the start loving to play in the dirt while at Cedar Valley Stables,” says the fundraising page. “The stables have always been a second home to these boys. Due to reckless and under the influenced driving, the families of these boys are now mourning the loss of their little ones.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Kent Cody Barlow, 25, has been booked into jail, and faces initial charges of:

Two counts of automobile homicide/DUI with criminal negligence, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, a third-degree felony

Two counts of DUI with personal injury, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, class B misdemeanor

Failure to operate within a single lane, an infraction

Fail to obey traffic control device (Stop sign), an infraction

Speeding (100 MPH), an infraction

Barlow is also currently on parole with the Utah Department of Adult Probation & Parole (AP&P).

Agents with AP&P have also placed a hold on Barlow pending a possible parole violation.

“We of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these two sweet boys,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “Their loss is a senseless tragedy and we can only imagine the depth of the grief now being carried by their families. Our prayers are with them as they walk this incredibly difficult path.”

Read more about Barlow’s most recent, high profile felony conviction here.

See images from the Monday evening incident immediately below: