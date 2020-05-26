Officials ID man killed in crash near Fort Duchesne

The victim was Trevor Shane John, 30, of Randlett, Utah. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was injured.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 25 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash in Uintah County.

The accident happened south of Fort Duchesne, on 7000 South, several miles south of the Four Corners intersection. Uintah County sheriff’s deputies and Bureau of Indian Affairs police officers were notified of the crash at about 4:30 a.m.

“Investigators believe the male driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle,” the news release states.

The John and his passenger both were ejected from the vehicle. She was able to walk and get help. When she returned to the crash site, she discovered John had died, the statement says.

“Investigators believe alcohol use and speed were factors in the crash,” the news release says. “Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.”

Deputies reported that the seat belts had been fastened, and the driver and passenger were sitting on top of them when the crash occurred.

The woman was transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center. No information on her condition has been released.