Officials release more details after South Jordan stabbings, arrest

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have revealed additional details in the case of a South Jordan man accused of stabbing two acquaintances on Sunday.

The accused, 27-year-old Andrew Perry Russell, faces two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony; and one count of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony.

A probable cause statement filed in Russell’s case says officers were notified of stabbing victims who arrived at the University of Utah Health Center, in West Jordan.

One man, age 41, was transported by medical helicopter to the main hospital, in Salt Lake City, in critical, possibly life-threatening condition. His condition is now stable.

The other man, age 23, was sent by ground ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. He suffered injuries that were not deemed life-threatening. He also was later reported as being in stable condition.

Shortly after the first two victims were transported, another call came in saying a stabbing victim had arrived at Jordan Valley Hospital. South Jordan officers responded to that location, and found Russell.

“Although in pain, the suspect was coherent and seemed to have no trouble communicating,” the officer says in his probable cause report. “Post Miranda, the suspect said he started drinking whiskey in the afternoon and got blackout drunk. He said he remembered drinking then walking up in the hospital injured, and had no idea what had happened in between.”

The news release says the altercation appears to have been over one man wanting help from the others.

“At this time we believe the altercation resulted from a disagreement between the three men over them helping their friends move out of the residence at 5807 W. Hill Stone Drive in South Jordan,” the news release said.

Back to the probable cause statement:

“According to multiple other witnesses/victims, there were multiple verbal altercations at the above address and at least two physical. During the last altercation, which witnesses say took place out in the driveway of the residence, the suspect ran back into the house and was rummaging through drawers and ran into the basement.

“Witnesses say the suspect then continued the altercation, primarily with the main victims, produced a small short bladed knife and stabbed victim one and victim two multiple times.

“Both victims suffered severe, possibly life threatening, injuries consistent with witness accounts of stab wounds. The suspect also suffered several injures and possibly stab wounds during the altercation.”

Russell is being held without bail.

The report notes that Russell has prior convictions on violent felonies, and is restricted from possessing a weapon. The stabbings occurred while Russell was on parole, released early due to COVID-19 concerns, after a felony conviction on failure to stop at the command of a police officer, with other charges dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.