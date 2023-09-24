Officials investigate inmate death at Central Utah Correctional Facility

GUNNISON, Utah, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility has died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday.

The Utah Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Bureau and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation have responded to the incident and an investigation is underway.

Steven Davis, 66, was found by staff Sunday morning and was declared deceased by responding medical personnel. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Davis has been incarcerated since December 1983 for child sex abuse and parole violations.

The Central Utah Correctional Facility is located in Gunnison and houses approximately 1,760 male inmates. The facility is on lockdown during the preliminary investigation with the exception of previously scheduled visits.