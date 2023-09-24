K-9 trained in explosives detection clears scene of Salt Lake City book store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bookstore in the Wasatch Hollows neighborhood of Salt Lake City has reopened after a bomb scare Sunday morning.

“We are investigating a suspicious circumstance at The King’s English Bookstore,” says a 10:50 a.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department. “We have closed 1500 East from Emerson Ave. to Kensington St. as a K-9 Unit from our Airport Division checks the area.”

A tweet issued at 11:11 a.m. gave an update.

“After searching the exterior and interior of the building with a K-9 Unit certified in detecting explosive materials, we have given the ‘all clear’ and turned the building back over to the owner. 1500 East is back open.”

The exact nature of the “suspicious circumstances” was not disclosed.