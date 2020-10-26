Tooele Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates discovery of ‘homicide victim’ found near fire in Soldier Canyon

tTOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating after what officials are calling a “homicide victim” was found near a fire in Soldier Canyon on Saturday afternoon.

“At approximately 12:35 p.m. Tooele area fire units were dispatched to a report of a fire in Soldier Canyon,” said a news release from Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. “Upon arrival firefighters located a deceased male on the west edge of the fire. Deputies responded to investigate the dead body but had to wait until the fire in the immediate area was contained enough to safely process the scene.”

After processing, investigators determine the suspicious death was a homicide.

“The relationship between the dead body and the fire are still under investigation,” the news release said.

A white, late 90s Honda Accord was found abandoned near the scene.

The victim’s body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity of the victim will be released upon positive identification and notification to his family.

Due to the fire, Soldier Canyon had to be evacuated. The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking any hunters, campers, or recreationalists who were in the Soldier Canyon area on Saturday, Oct. 24, and who may have seen anything suspicious to call 435-277-4212.