Man killed in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 900 S. Main St. at approximately 5:15 p.m. according to Chief Deputy Brandon Holt, U.S. Marshals Service.

Holt said the U.S. Marshals Service was leading a violent fugitive apprehension team in seeking a fugitive wanted for a parole violation.

“Members of the task force observed him in the area of 1000 S. Main St.; officers confronted him and he ran on foot, produced a firearm and he continued to run,” Holt said. “Commands were given, and he continued to flee. A K-9 unit was deployed; the man brandished his firearm and was engaged by officers, and was fatally wounded.”

Holt said the victim was a Caucasian male but his identity is not yet being released pending notification of family.

He added that no officers or other civilians were injured.

Both West Valley City Police Department and Adult Probation and Parole assisted in the incident and Salt Lake City Police Department responded to the scene after the incident.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.