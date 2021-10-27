Law enforcement agencies searching for woman missing from Nephi area since Aug. 19

NEPHI, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman missing from the Nephi area since August.

“In assistance with the Nephi Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to aid in locating Miriam Judith Salgado,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

“Salgado was reported missing by family members in the Nephi area. She had contact with police on Aug. 19.”

Her vehicle was later located abandoned in a desert area near Virgin on Sept. 20, the Tweet said.

Salgado, 44, is described Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 101 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Salgado is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tips line at 435-656-6644 or email [email protected]