SLC fire crews working to recover vehicle from canal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City fire crews are working to recover a vehicle from a canal Wednesday afternoon.

“We are working w/@slcfire to investigate a car found in the surplus canal near Indiana Avenue and Delong Street,” said a tweet from SLC Police at 4:51 p.m. “We don’t know how long the vehicle has been submerged or whether anyone is inside. A recovery effort is ongoing. There are no traffic impacts.”

Swift water rescue crews are also on scene.

Police and fire first responded to the scene at 3:57 p.m.

Subsequent to the tweet, officials said the vehicle had been there for some time and it is not believed anyone is inside.

