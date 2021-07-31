Officials seek help finding teen missing from North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The North Ogden Police Department and Weber County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile last seen Friday leaving a residence on his ebike.

The 17-year-old boy, named Kai, was last seen with his motorized bicycle about a block east of Washington Boulevard at 1700 North at 5:40 p.m.

Kai is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130. He was wearing jeans, a blue shirt, and red and black black Nike high tops. The social media post, shared by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, says the missing teen has very little hair due to a hair-loss disorder.

He is believed to have two backpacks with him, one tan and one described as blue/black/green.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call the North Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221.