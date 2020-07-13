Officials warn of explosives training, detonations at Camp Williams, Tooele Army Depot

UTAH, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are warning of explosives training and detonations at Camp Williams and Tooele Army Depot this week.

A tweet from the Utah National Guard said communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear explosives training Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Installation staff and fire authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions to facilitate training during low or moderate risk levels,” the tweet said.

Tooele Army Depot also tweeted: “Based on this week’s schedule and weather, Tooele Army Depot will be conducting south range operation on the following days and times: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 14 detonations between about 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

There will be no detonations on Wednesday and Friday, the tweet said.

“If there are any changes, we will let you know,” the army depot tweet added.