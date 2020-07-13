Crews responding to 2 new wildfire starts near Goshen, Indian Canyon

UTAH, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are responding to new wildfire starts near Goshen and Indian Canyon Monday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 3 p.m.: “Resources responding to the #GoshenCanyonFire southeast of Goshen. Estimated at 30 acres. Structures threatened, one structure evacuated. Fire moving to the southeast.”

At 2:30 p.m. Utah Fire Info tweeted: “Resources responding to the #AbbottFire in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon. Estimated at three to five acres and growing. No threats right now. Cause unknown.”

