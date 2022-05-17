Ogden auto-ped victim identified by police

OGDEN, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the man killed in an auto-pedestrian traffic accident over the weekend as Tyler James Royster, 36.

Royster was struck as he walked eastbound mid-block across Washington Boulevard the night of May 13.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2800 block of Washington Blvd. about 10:22 p.m., according to an OPD statement. Investigators said the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a southbound vehicle.

Royster was transported to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden where he was pronounced dead, the OPD statement said,

The driver who struck Royster stayed on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.