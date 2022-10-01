Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden.

First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

“The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on Wall),” Lt. Cox, with the Ogden Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “A juvenile male stepped out into the travel lane.”

Cox had no information regarding the juvenile’s current condition but said “he is expected to survive.” No identifying details were being released late Friday night.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, Cox said. No one has been cited in the accident.

Wall Avenue is a busy north-south thoroughfare through Ogden.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes known.