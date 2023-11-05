Ogden City Police: Man shot, killed after aiming gun at 7 officers responding to family disturbance call

OGDEN, Utah, Nov.5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was fatally shot by Ogden City police early Sunday morning after seven officers responded to a call of a family disturbance involving an intoxicated, armed man, the OCPD says.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

OCPD Chief Eric R. Young briefed reporters at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

“At about 1:19 in the morning, we received a call from a home in the 200 north block of Eccles Avenue. A female (family member) said an intoxicated man was at the house and he was armed with a firearm, acting erratically. He told the female if she called the police that he’d ‘handle it himself,’ and take himself out.

“When the officers came to the house, seven police officers responded to the home where they were confronted by a man in front of the house with a handgun. The man pointed the handgun at officers repeatedly and ignored numerous commands to drop the firearm. Some of the officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect, and he died immediately.”

OCPD officers had responded to threats of violence at the same address before, Young said, “where the same male had threatened to use firearms against himself and the police department. The male had previous violent felony convictions, and more than one of those convictions were involving a firearm. He was believed to be legally restricted from owning a firearm at the time of this incident.”

As is protocol with an officer-involved critical incident, an outside agency or group of law enforcement officials will handle the investigation. The Weber County Attorney’s Office will make the final decision as to whether the use of deadly force was justified, Young said.

The investigation will also determine which officers’ guns fired the fatal shots.

“All seven of the police officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of that investigation,” Young said.

For two of the officers at the scene, it was already their second OICI incident, he said.

“These types of incidents take an unseen toll on all the people involved.”