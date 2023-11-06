Taysom Hill in elite company with 10 career passing, rushing, receiving TDs

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taysom Hill‘s unique NFL career has the former BYU quarterback in elite company.

Hill scored two touchdowns — one passing and one receiving — to become the fifth player in NFL history and the first since Hall of Famer Frank Gifford in 1964 to have at least 10 career passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns.

The previous four players with at least 10 career TDs in the three statistical categories have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I look back at my career, and I certainly didn’t think that it would have gone the way that it has,” Hill said following the Saints’ 24-17 victory over the Bears on Sunday in New Orleans.

“But as I hear and I think about stuff like that, it’s overwhelming. I have a lot of gratitude to be able to be part of this program and play with coaches that are creative enough to give me opportunities. So I would say it’s really just a whole lot of gratitude.”

Hill now has 26 touchdowns rushing, 11 passing and 10 receiving in his seven-year NFL career. He’s spent his entire career in New Orleans, which claimed the undrafted rookie off waivers from Green Bay following the 2017 preseason.

Hill has played a hybrid role with the Saints, lining up at quarterback, running back or tight end and even playing special teams. He gained 52 yards on 11 carries, added 13 yards on four receptions and completed his lone pass for a 3-yard touchdown as the Saints improved to 5-4 — good enough for first place in the NFC South.

Hill’s 2-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was his first this season. He later found Juwan Johnson open in the back of the end zone for TD pass to give the Saints the lead for good.

The Saints’ defense also did its part, coming up with five takeaways to outlast the Bears (2-7).

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 9:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier got into the end zone for the third time this season, scoring a go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run with about two minutes left against the Vikings. He finished with 39 yards on 12 carries and two receptions for -9 yards, but Atlanta surrendered a TD with 22 seconds remaining and Minnesota prevailed 31-28.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star made one solo tackle in the Packers’ 20-3 victory over the Rams.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis is expected to play when the Chargers take on the Jets on Monday night.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The former BYU and Herriman High School star played in the Colts’ 27-13 victory over the Panthers.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School star’s first NFL start was cut short by a big hit near the goal line in the first quarter of the Vikings’ 31-28 victory over the Falcons.

Starting in place of injured QB Kirk Cousins, the rookie led the Vikings on a 74-yard drive that ended in a field goal before leaving the game with a possible concussion. He finished the day completing 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards and gaining another 11 yards on two carries on two offensive possessions.

#Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall has gone to the locker room after taking this big hit near the goal line.



Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Read about the former BYU QB’s big day in the story above.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star set another record in Week 9, this time passing teammate Cooper Kupp (62) for most receptions in Rams history by a rookie. Nacua passed Kupp in the first half of Los Angeles’ 20-3 loss to Green Bay.

On a quiet offensive day for the Rams with starting QB Matthew Stafford sidelined with a thumb injury, Nacua finished with three catches for 32 yards. He now has 64 receptions for 827 yards this season.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki collected his first interception of the season and the second of his career in the Browns’ 27-0 victory over the Cardinals. He also had three tackles (two solo) as Cleveland improved to 5-3.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus made one solo tackle as Minnesota improved to 5-4 with a win in Atlanta.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy had two sacks and forced a fumble in the Ravens’ 37-3 rout of the Seahawks. Van Noy now has five sacks this season since joining Baltimore (7-2) in Week 4.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner and the 49ers had a bye in Week 9.

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams was dancing prior to kickoff but had a mostly quiet day otherwise, finishing with 6 yards on three carries and another 6 yards on two catches in the Saints’ 24-17 victory over the Bears.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB is expected to play when the Jets host the Chargers on Monday night.

