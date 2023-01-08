Ogden City police report woman found dead from gunshot wound

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police have reported finding a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m., an OCPD statement says. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old woman died after suffering a gunshot wound,” the statement says.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances which led to her death. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.