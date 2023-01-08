Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday.

The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex.

Davis could not be located at the time of the blaze, a statement from a Unified Fire Authority Investigations officer says.

“Once conditions improved within the unit, I entered the structure to determine an origin and cause of the fire,” the officer says in Davis’ arrest affidavit.

“Most of the fire damage was isolated to the main living room area of the unit, however, significant smoke and thermal damage was present throughout.”

The investigator smelled the apparent scent of accelerants, and a K-9 detected multiple locations within the apartment. Investigators also learned that Davis had quit his job abruptly, and removed all money in his bank account. A note found at the site raised fears he might be planning to hurt himself.

Davis’ phone was pinged, and he was stopped by the Utah Highway Patrol. He was taken to the Unified Police’s Taylorsville precinct, where he admitted to officers that he spread gasoline in the apartment, ignited it with a torch, then fled, charging documents say.

Davis told officials his ultimate goal was to drive to California and end his life, charging documents say.

“Davis has confessed to intentionally setting the fire without disregard for others’ safety and well-being,” his affidavit says. “Davis admitted to knowing the apartment complex was occupied during the ignition of the fire but did not care due to wanting there to be nothing left for him to come back to.”

Davis is being held without bail.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts is urged to call the National Suicide Hotline at 988.