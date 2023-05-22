Ogden house fire does $20K in damage

OGDEN, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sunday morning fire in a house in the 2200 block of Ogden’s Jefferson Avenue was extinguished after multiple agencies responded to douse the blaze.

The lead agency, Ogden City Fire, was joined by firefighters from Roy and Riverdale after the fire was dispatched at 11:45 a.m.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a 2-story single family, abandoned, home with smoke and fire coming from inside the building,” says a news release issued by Ogden City Fire.

“The structure was quickly searched, and the fire quickly extinguished. A board-up company was contacted to secure the structure and prevent unauthorized entry.”

The operation involved 18 firefighters, two ladder trucks, two fire engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck, and a battalion chief.

“The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, the building is being secured and has an estimated $20,000 in damage,” the OCFD statement says. “There were no injuries.”