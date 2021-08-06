Ogden officers hold impromptu birthday party for 8-year-old after domestic violence callout

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police officers held an impromptu birthday celebration for an 8-year-old girl after a domestic violence callout Thursday night.

“Ogden Police Officer Jared Nielsen and his partner, Officer Katelyn Abrego responded to a domestic violence call last night,” says a Facebook post from Ogden PD Friday afternoon. “During their investigation, they found out that it was the birthday of an 8-year-old girl.”

The post adds: “Officer Nielsen called Officer Joseph Wilson who dropped everything, went to the store, purchased a cake, and a gift for the child and presented them to her. The officers then proceeded to hold an impromptu birthday party for the girl. Our officers love our community and we love our officers!”

There have been nearly 300 comments on the post.

“Love OPD!” writes one Facebook user. “What a great act of love and kindness that sweet little one will never forget! Thank you for brightening her day. Stay safe.”

“You guys are so wonderful!” wrote another. “Now that sweet child will remember the good things that happened on her birthday, not just the bad.”

A third user wrote: “Policing done right! Thank you for integrating yourselves with our communities. It makes a difference!”