Man allegedly struck teen with vehicle in SLC, stopped to yell at him

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly struck a teen with his van in Salt Lake City, stopped to yell at him, then fled the scene.

“On July 21 at approximately 5 p.m., a vehicle stopped at 260 N. Redwood Road to let a teen cross the road,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

A white Chevy Venture van failed to stop and hit the teen.

“The driver exited the vehicle, yelled at the injured teen, then got back into the vehicle and fled,” the tweet said.

“The Venture did not have a plate and may have sustained some front-end damage during the incident.”

If you have any information about the van or driver please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-128692.