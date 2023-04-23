Ogden police investigating use-of-force incident recorded by bystander

OGDEN, Utah, April 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden City Police Department has released a brief statement after a bystander recorded an incident in which someone on the ground was punched by multiple officers.

The video, posted on Facebook for a few hours before it was removed, showed person on the street with four officers kneeling or squatting around, with at least two officers appearing to deliver punches to the person.

“The Ogden Police Department is aware of a use of force incident involving our officers, which a bystander filmed,” the OCPD statement says.

“The department has begun an After-Action Use of Force investigation prior to the release of the bystander video. We will report those findings and all available Body Worn Camera footage as soon as possible.”

The video was posted on Sunday morning, but was removed Sunday afternoon.