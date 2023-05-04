Ogden police: Man booked on 9 felony charges after alleged robbery

OGDEN, Utah, May 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail on nine felony charges after he allegedly tried to rob a juvenile, then was found by police with illegally acquired financial cards.

One of two probable cause statements filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department says a call came to dispatch at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, and reported a robbery that occurred at 21st Street and Orchard Avenue.

“A white passenger car asked a juvenile if he wanted to earn some money,” the affidavit says. “The juvenile approached the car and observed multiple firearms inside the vehicle pointing at him. The victim described a Hispanic male with medium to short hair, with

a tattoo above his left eyebrow in the back of the car behind the driver. When police activated their overhead sirens on a vehicle that matched the description, multiple individuals fled.

“Sanomepane Siyavong was located in the area from where the occupants fled and matched the description. After being read his Miranda Rights and advising he was willing to speak to officers, he admitted to being in the vehicle and fleeing from officers with other occupants of the car.”

The second set of charges filed against Siyavong were related to an incident at about 4 p.m. April 29, last Saturday, at an Ogden Burger King at 2110 Wall Ave.

“A female victim left her purse at the restaurant and on video I was able to observe a male taking the bag. I was able to immediately identify the male as Sanomepane Siyavong (Sanomepane),” says a probable cause statement filed by another Ogden City Police officer.

“The purse was later located on the floor of Burger King and there were multiple items missing. The victim was missing eight financial transaction cards, two driver’s licenses, a pair of Apple AirPods ($250), and multiple gift cards totaling over $300. I attempted to locate the male, but I was unable to find him.

“On 5/1/23, I located a juvenile female that was seen on video with Sanomepane at the Burger King. The juvenile female explained that Sanomepane took all the cards from the victim’s wallet and gave them to her and asked her to ‘hold on to them.’ I was able to recover all the financial transaction cards, identity documents and gift cards that were taken in the theft. All items were returned back to the victim except for the AirPods.”

Siyavong was next located by OCPD officers on Wednesday night, after the alleged robbery of the juvenile.

Sanomepane was read his rights per Miranda in regards to the robbery and he stated he understood his rights and that he wished to speak to officers. I asked Sanomepane about the purse and he admitted to taking the item from Burger King and taking all the cards out of the wallet. Sanomepane told me that he took the cards because he was ‘stressing for money.’ Sanomepane also admitted to me that he gave all the cards to the juvenile female and he stated he wanted to eventually return them to the victim.

“Sanomepane also admitted that he took the AirPods and threw them away in a garbage can. Based on my investigations, I believe the AirPods were thrown away because they can be tracked remotely.”

In the two cases, Siyavong faces charges of:

Robbery, a second-degree felony

Eight counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer financial cards, a third-degree felony

Possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Theft — value $500-$1499, a class A misdemeanor

Siyavong was ordered to be held without bail.