Ogden police: Man jailed after stabbing leaves victim critically injured

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was booked into jail after an alleged stabbing that sent another man to the hospital in critical condition.

Michael Raymond Acevedo, 31, was booked into the Weber County jail at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for investigation of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Unlawful possession/purchase/transaction of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Ogden City police were dispatched to the area of 200 West and 33rd South on a report of stabbing with critical injuries. Acevedo reportedly told officers he had stabbed the victim, his affidavit says.

“The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and (was found to have) received multiple stab wounds to the face and neck area,” the court documents say. “Michael was detained and transported to the Ogden Police station for further questioning.”

Video footage obtained from multiple cameras in the area shows Acevedo and the victim arguing, the statement says.

“At one point, the victim grabs his bicycle and advances towards Michael in a somewhat aggressive manner, but does not strike Michael. Michael grabs the victim and shoves him away, then draws a knife from his person and brandishes it in his right hand while continuing to argue with the other male.”

The footage shows the victim “try to leave at a point during the argument, and Michael grabs the victim around the collar of his sweatshirt while still holding the knife in his right hand. It should be noted that Michael has a significant reach advantage over the victim with Michael being 6 feet 3 inches and the victim being 5 feet 6 inches.”

Eventually, the victim “steps forward towards Michael and raises his arm as if to punch Michael,” the affidavit says. “The video then shows Acevedo grabbing the victim by his clothes, then stabbing the victim in the face with the knife. On the initial stab, Michael holds the knife in the victim’s face for a few seconds. Michael then can be seen stabbing the victim at least seven more times in the face, neck, and upper chest areas while the victim falls to the ground,” the affidavit says.

The victim then attempted to stand, but fell, appearing to lose consciousness, the Ogden City police statement says. Acevedo then walked a short distance down the road and waited for police, the affidavit says.

“Michael also placed the knife used in the incident under a rock, but eventually told police investigators where to find it and it was collected.

“Under Miranda, Michael stated he stabbed the male because the male made statements that he had a gun. This could not be corroborated by evidence, and on video it does not appear that the victim made any gestures or furtive movements to attempt to show Michael that he had a gun. No gun was ever located on the victim’s person or at the scene.”

Acevedo reportedly told investigators “the conflict was about the victim allegedly following Michael around the shelter and causing problems for the past month.

“Michael stated he felt he needed to end the threat and admitted to stabbing him in the face. Michael said he ‘blacked out’ after the first time he stabbed the victim and didn’t remember how many times he stabbed him in total. Michael said he wasn’t trying to kill the victim. Michael said he actually hopes that the victim survives, so that he will remember not to ‘f*** with’ Michael again.”

Police said Acevedo “also stated he knows he wasn’t supposed to be carrying a dangerous weapon because he is on pre-trial supervision stemming from a domestic violence incident in which he was charged with a violent crime. Michael said he used the knife primarily for work, but is currently unemployed.”

Acevedo was booked into jail and ordered held without bail.