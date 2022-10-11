Ogden police say man had gun at Ben Lomond High School during fight

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say he had a gun with him during a fight at Ben Lomond High School.

Ogden City police say Dezmon Angel Martinez was captured on video during an Oct. 3 fight between students and a non-student, according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

Ben Lomond’s assistant principal made police aware of the incident and showed them a video of two men fighting, according to the statement.

Student witnesses told officers a man who appeared to be “above school age” drove a vehicle to the school, where he “had a gun on scene” and demanded that the two fight, police said.

Police said the video showed “what appears to be a magazine sticking out of the male’s waistband.”

On Wednesday, officers spotted the vehicle the man had driven to the school and stopped Martinez on 2nd Street, according to the affidavit.

Martinez told officers he had a weapon in the vehicle during the traffic stop, police said.

Police say Martinez “admitted to bringing his cousin to Ben Lomond to fight” on Oct. 3. He also admitted to having a gun in his possession at the school, police said.

Officers located a firearm with an extended magazine in the vehicle, along with marijuana.

While officers interviewed Martinez, “the odor of marijuana was present emitting from the vehicle,” the statement continues.

Martinez was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of: