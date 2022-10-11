Utah County Sheriff deputies bust alleged trailer thieves caught on surveillance camera

SPANISH FORK, Utah County, Oct. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a Salt Lake City couple seemingly specializing in trailer thefts and the fruits carried therein.

Things came together after the sheriff’s office Aug. 31 posted security camera pictures online of the pair boldly hitching their truck to someone else’s $45,000 trailer in broad daylight Aug. 23 and driving off with it.

A citizen identified the woman, according to a Monday post on the sheriff’s website, and the man was later also identified.

Instead of arresting the pair, Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthew Alan Rushton, 42, immediately, they were placed under surveillance.

On Oct. 8, detectives saw Rushton get out of a pickup at a VASA Fitness Center under construction in Saratoga Springs while Conley stayed in the car, the sheriff’s office said in the press release.

“Rushton entered and left the building several times. On one time coming out he was carrying property he was not carrying when he entered the building. As Rushton got in the truck and began to drive away a sheriff’s sergeant stopped the truck. Rushton and Conley were taken into custody without incident.”

During interviews Conley admitted to being in the truck with Rushton during the Aug. 23 caper at a storage facility in Eagle Mountain, according to the sheriff’s office. She also told detectives she was involved with Rushton in the theft of two utility trailers and other property.

“Those trailers, with a very large quantity of stolen property were located in a remote area of Utah County near Holdaway Canyon,” the sheriff said.

“There was a fourth trailer at that location which Conley said she knew nothing about.”