Ogden School District releases statement after staff member’s arrest for alleged sex abuse involving juvenile student

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, March 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden School District is stressing its commitment to student safety and privacy as the reasons it did not release a statement immediately after the Monday arrest of a staff member who allegedly had sex with a juvenile student.

Ben Lomond High staff assistant America Karina Rubio, 21, was arrested for investigation of forcible sexual abuse and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies. The crime allegedly involved a 16-year-old male student from the school, and took place on Dec. 15 at a private residence.

Another juvenile male who said he knew the victim and Rubio reported the incident and said he had seen a video that was recorded. An officer from the Pleasant View Police Department obtained a copy of the video, and interviewed the juvenile seen in the video.

According to Rubio’s affidavit, the juvenile told police that he and Rubio, who worked at his school, began to text through Instagram. On the night of the incident, the boy was at a friend’s house, he said, and Rubio “was asked to come over.” He said he and Rubio entered a room together, and the illegal acts took place there.

Post Miranda, “America said that she was talking to a kid who she described as the involved juvenile. America said that she was contacted by the juvenile and asked to come over. America said that she hesitated at first because she knew that she should not be doing this because of her being an employee at Ben Lomond.”

Rubio admitted to a sexual act with the boy. She originally was ordered to be held without bail in the Weber County jail, but is no longer listed on jail records.

Ogden School District statement

The Ogden School District has released a statement to media. It appears, in full, below:

“The welfare of our students is the highest priority for Ogden School District and Ben Lomond High School. We are aware of the criminal charges against a 21-year-old former Ben Lomond staff assistant and we are cooperating with Pleasant View police in their ongoing investigation. As far as we are aware, this employee did not work directly with the student involved as part of their regular job duties.

“It is important to respect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected by this situation. We urge all members of our school community to refrain from speculating or spreading rumors and to allow the investigation to proceed with integrity and thoroughness. For those who have been directly involved, we have created a support plan to ensure their needs are being addressed.

“Some parents might ask why they were not informed about this situation earlier. Ogden School District took steps to place the employee on administrative leave once the allegations were brought forward. Law enforcement was notified and an internal investigation was started, while simultaneously cooperating with the criminal investigation. While the District took immediate action to protect students, we also had an obligation to protect the integrity of the criminal investigation and follow the recommendations of law enforcement. As the investigation is ongoing, we will remain committed to cooperating with law enforcement and respecting the privacy of those who may have been involved.

“We understand that these events can have a profound impact on individuals even if they were not directly involved. Counseling and support services are available for any student or employee who may be affected. Our dedicated team of counselors and support staff are ready to provide help and guidance for anyone who needs assistance.

“We want to reiterate our commitment to supporting those involved in this situation, protecting and respecting their privacy, and ensuring that all of our students feel safe at school. We cannot stress enough how important it is for students and parents to report anything that they feel is concerning or inappropriate, no matter how small or insignificant. School administrators will treat all reports with confidentiality. Individuals can submit anonymous reports using the free SafeUT mobile app, telephone hotline or website, safeUT.org. Please help us in pursuing our goal of safety and well being for all students.”