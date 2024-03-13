UHP: Driver of box truck seriously injured in Lindon collision with semi truck

LINDON, Utah, March 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a box truck was transported to an area hospital Wednesday after a collision with a semi truck on Interstate 15.

The collision happened near mile marker 273 in Lindon. It was reported at about 6:27 a.m.

“A semi truck was rear-ended by a box truck,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“The semi driver said he saw him coming and tried to move out of the way, but he was hit from behind. They were blocking the right two lanes. The driver of the box truck was transported in serious condition after he was extricated from the truck.”

The investigation and cleanup caused delays during morning rush hour traffic in Orem, Lindon and much of northern Utah County.

Photos from the scene show that the semi was carrying industrial tires, and the front of the box truck appeared to be partially crushed.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information released in the case.