Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,” says a post issued by the Fine Arts Center in Brigham City. “Jaycee was kind enough to come and teach a workshop here at the Fine Arts Center, and hoped to be more involved in the future. She was such a talented artist and such a bright light.”

Among the responses to the Fine Arts Center’s post was this: “A terrible loss to the community, she gave so much! Our prayers of comfort to the family.”

The Ogden School District confirmed to Gephardt Daily that the victim was Trivino, an arts and ceramics teacher at Ogden’s Highland Junior High.

“Ogden City Police have verified to me that she was the fatal victim of an apparent accidental shooting last weekend,” district spokesman Jer Bates said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the shooting occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in the area of 31st Street and Adams Avenue.

Lt. Will Farr, Ogden City Police spokesman, said he could confirm one person died this weekend from an apparent accidental shooting, which is still under investigation, adding he could share no other details.

One friend posted a tribute calling Trivino “simply the purest person I knew.”

A longtime friend called Trivino “the best friend a girl could ask for all growing up until the day you left this earth. I have so much love for you, Jay. You have made the biggest impact on everyone’s lives you touched.”

A theater community friend thanked Trevino for her support when one of his friends died tragically.

“Thank you for that, Jaycee, and for the light you were to others. I’m sorry for the loss to her family and friends and this world.”

Another wrote of her positive focus.

“You were one of the most inspirational performers and such a beautiful human being. You were always so positive and worked so hard no matter how busy you were and no matter what was going on in the outside world. You never failed to put a smile on my face.

“I will never ever forget you Jaycee Gray Trivino and I will cherish every single memory and moment I shared with you forever.”

A friend who had performed with Trivino said she was “one of the most loving and accepting people to have walked this earth. She had a presence and kindness that was untouchable. She was truly the epitome of sunshine, and her talent was unmatchable.”

He added that Trivino would “always live in my heart, and I just don’t dance for myself now, I also dance for you.”