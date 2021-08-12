Olympic bronze medalist Amelie Morgan signs with Utah Gymnastics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Amelie Morgan, this year’s Olympic bronze medalist on Team Great Britain, has signed with Utah gymnastics, officials announced.

The British Olympic Team member will complete this year’s incoming freshman class, joining Team USA’s Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum and alternate Kara Eaker, along with uneven bars national champion Sage Thompson, said a news release from U of U gymnastics.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Amelie Morgan join our program,” said head coach Tom Farden. “Her contributions at the Tokyo Olympic Games helped Team Great Britain to a historic team medal. She is known for her work ethic and unshakeable determination. We feel these qualities will serve her well in the NCAA and in our program.”

Morgan assisted Team Great Britain to the first women’s team Olympic medal since 1928, the news release said. Great Britain took third place after sitting in fifth going into the last event. With the late surge by the British squad to earn a spot on the podium, Morgan joined future classmate McCallum as Olympic medalists before the duo arrives in Salt Lake City.

Prior to her Olympic selection, Morgan had recently earned her first major championship medal in late April, claiming the bronze medal on the uneven bars at the 2021 European Championships, the news release said. She also narrowly missed medal finishes in the all-around and on beam where she earned fourth place finishes in her first competition in over a year and a half.

The Bristol, England native began her senior career in 2019 with gold medal winning performances in the all-around and on beam at the English Championships. She also tallied bronze medals on bars and floor to round out her senior debut. Not too long after, Morgan added to her medal count and grabbed three bronze medals from efforts in the all-around and on bars and beam at the 2019 British Championships.

Morgan became the first British junior in history to win five medals at the Junior European Championships in 2018 when she was selected to represent Team Great Britain, the news release said. She helped the team earn a bronze medal and individually went on to earn silver medals in the all-around and on beam, along with bronze medals on vault and floor.

She also won gold medals on vault, bars, floor and in the all-around at the 2018 British Championships, as well as the bronze medal on beam. Later in the year, she was selected to represent Great Britain at the Youth Olympic Games, the news release said. Morgan earned the silver medal in the all-around and on floor, along with a bronze medal on beam.

Morgan will make her Ute debut in the 2022 season.