One dead, 2 transported to hospital after head-on collision in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Sept. 9. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead, two were transported to area hospitals, and traffic remained stopped more than 90 minutes after a collision on U.S. 6 in Utah County.

Utah Highway Patrol was alerted to the accident, near mile marker 195, at about 11:19 a.m. Saturday, UHP Corp. Mike Gordon told Gephardt Daily early Saturday afternoon.

“It looks like there was a sedan that was traveling eastbound in the area,” Gordon said. “For an unknown reason that they’re still investigating right now, it ended up crossing the centerline and striking a minivan in a head-on collision.

“The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries from the accident, and the occupants of the minivan sustained some serious injuries, and they were transported from the scene to local hospitals.”

Of the two occupants in the minivan, one was airlifted out and the other was transported by ground ambulance, Gordon said. He confirmed all involved in the accident were adults, but declined to say if they were men or women.

As of just after 1 p.m., traffic was still blocked, “and I’m sure it’s going to be for several hours,” Gordon said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.