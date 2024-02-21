One dead, six injured in Weber crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police late Tuesday night were warning motorists away from a fatal crash scene just north of Roy.

One woman died at the site of the wreck at the intersection of 4000 S. Midland Drive on the border of West Haven and Roy cities, according to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office just before midnight Tuesday.

Six others, including an infant, were transported to hospitals, most as a precautionary measure, with less serious injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash site at approximately 9:08 p.m. where preliminary findings indicate that a green Chevrolet Blazer was traveling southbound on Midland Drive, nearing the intersection of 4000 S.

Meanwhile, a white Tesla in the northbound lane was preparing to make a left turn onto westbound 4000 S.

“The Tesla turned in front of the Blazer, resulting in a collision where the Blazer struck the Tesla on the passenger side front door. The Tesla was occupied by two adult females and an infant.

“Unfortunately, the young adult female in the front passenger seat succumbed to her injuries at the scene while receiving medical attention.

The driver and the infant were transported to the hospital and are reported to be in good condition with minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Blazer, carrying four individuals of various ages, remained at the scene and cooperated with the initial investigation.

Subsequently, the driver was personally driven to a local hospital. The three other occupants of the Blazer were also taken to local hospitals by personal vehicles.

All occupants are reported to be in good condition, having sought medical attention as a precaution.

The Weber-Metro C.R.A.S.H. team was summoned to investigate the accident and is currently on-site for accident reconstruction and other related investigative needs.

They anticipate actively working in this intersection for several hours.