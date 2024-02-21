K-9 ends Midvale SWAT call out with barricaded suspect

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A police dog ended a 5-hour SWAT standoff Tuesday with a barricaded suspect in Midvale.

Events began when officers searching for the 60-year-old suspect wanted on multiple warrants tracked him to a Motel 6 at 7263 S 4400 W around 11 a.m.

SWAT was called out when the suspect barricaded himself in his motel room and made threats, Unified Police Department Lt. Melody Cutler said. “He was threatening to shoot it out with police.”

By 4 p.m. after negotiations failed to produce results, officers breached the room accompanying by k-9 officer “Cash,” she said. The suspect was alone in the room.

The dog and the suspect grappled, Cutler said, the man hitting the K-9 with a heavy object.

The dog was treated and cleared for duty by a veterinarian, she said, while the suspect was treated at a local hospital for bites from the K-9, then booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Exactly what the suspect was wanted for and any new charges were not immediately available.