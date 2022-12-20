One driver dead, 2nd injured in pickup-semi collision in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A collision between two trucks, a semi-trailer truck and a pickup, left one driver dead at the scene and the other with injuries.

The accident happened at about 1 a.m. in east Box Elder County.

“A silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30 near milepost 99,” a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“The driver crossed over center into the eastbound lanes and hit head-on with a white 2020 Kenworth semi with a single trailer in the right lane.”

In each truck, a male driver was the sole occupant.

“The 38-year-old male driver of the Chevy truck was killed on impact. The 24-year-old male driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

State Route 30 was closed in both directions until about 5:30 a.m., “when one lane was opened eastbound and westbound. The crash is under investigation to identify what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.”