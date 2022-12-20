One driver dead, 2nd injured in pickup-semi collision in Box Elder County

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A collision between two trucks, a semi-trailer truck and a pickup, left one driver dead at the scene and the other with injuries.

The accident happened at about 1 a.m. in east Box Elder County.

“A silver 2015 Chevy pickup was westbound on SR-30 near milepost 99,” a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“The driver crossed over center into the eastbound lanes and hit head-on with a white 2020 Kenworth semi with a single trailer in the right lane.”

In each truck, a male driver was the sole occupant.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

“The 38-year-old male driver of the Chevy truck was killed on impact. The 24-year-old male driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

State Route 30 was closed in both directions until about 5:30 a.m., “when one lane was opened eastbound and westbound. The crash is under investigation to identify what caused the driver to cross into oncoming traffic.”

The red arrow marks the approximate location of the accident. Image: Google Maps

 

