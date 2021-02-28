One killed, 2 critically injured in T-bone crash on SR-36 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Saturday night on a slick, snow-covered state Route 36.

The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. at milepost 63 (Mills Junction).

UHP Trooper Colton Freckleton said a vehicle lost control and went off the road, then came back onto the road sideways, where it was T-boned by a second vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle did not survive the crash, Freckleton said.

Two adults in the second vehicle were transported to the hospital in critical condition. They had to be taken by ambulance, as current weather conditions prevent flying by medical helicopter.

“Three kids were in the second vehicle, and they’re OK,” Freckleton told Gephardt Daily. “They’re being picked up by family members.”

No further information was immediately available regarding the crash, but Trooper Freckleton said it’s extremely important for everyone to remember to slow down and increase the distance between vehicles when driving in inclement weather.

“And wear your seatbelts,” he said.