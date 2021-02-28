Man, 18, arrested for allegedly raping underage girl in Hurricane

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of raping an underage girl at a party in Hurricane.

Seymone Gonzalez has been charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in the 5th District Court in St. George, the girl told the reporting officer that she had been at a party on the evening of Feb. 20 and, while playing beer pong, “became intoxicated to the point that she could not stand on her own.”

The girl was allegedly helped upstairs and put into bed by Gonzalez and another female, the probable cause statement said.

Witnesses at the party also indicated that the girl was very intoxicated and wasn’t in a position to make decisions or give consent, according to the statement.

“Post-Miranda Mr. Gonzalez confessed that he was in the room with (the juvenile girl) alone” and that he had touched her genital area, but he didn’t admit to intercourse, according to the affidavit.

The girl told the officer “that she woke up to Mr. Gonzales on top of her having sex with her.”

Gonzalez allegedly committed the crime while he was on probation or parole for a previous felony charge, according to the document.

Gonzalez was booked into Washington County Jail, where he is being held without bail.