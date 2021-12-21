One person critically injured in rollover on I-84 in Morgan County

WEBER CANYON, Morgan County, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a rollover accident on Interstate 84 in Morgan County, east of Mountain Green and the Trapper’s Loop exit.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that the rollover had happened at about 3 p.m.in Weber Canyon.

Radio transmissions suggested the critically injured victim could be a child, but Roden said he was waiting for confirmation before he could comment on the age of the critically injured party.

Emergency response to the scene, on westbound I-84 near mile marker 89 or 90, is delaying traffic. Taking an alternate route is suggested.