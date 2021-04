PARK CITY, Utah, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was extricated after a T-bone crash in Park City on Tuesday.

“Park City Fire Department responded to a two-car, T-bone accident on SR-248 and Quinn’s Junction,” said a Facebook post. “One patient needed extrication and was transported to an area hospital via ambulance.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.