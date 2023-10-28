Onions from California business linked to Salmonella infections in Utah, Calif., other states

CALIFORNIA, Oct. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Thompson infections, sickening people in Utah, California and other states, and linked to fresh diced onions from Gills Onions of Oxnard, California.

Based on data collected by CDC, 14 of 19 cases with information available reported exposure to fresh diced onions before becoming ill. Additionally, based on traceback data, the FDA determined that onions processed at Gills Onions were available at points of service where people ate prior to becoming ill.

A CDC case count map showed the greatest number of infections were confirmed in California and Utah at 15 to 19 cases documented in each state. Michigan had between five and nine confirmed cases, with multiple other states recording between one and four, according to the map.

Source Center for Disease Control

In response to this investigation, Gills Onions has voluntarily recalled diced yellow onion, diced onions & celery, diced mirepoix, and diced red onions.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. FDA will update its advisory should additional consumer safety information become available.