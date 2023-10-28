OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2034 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police needs crossing guards, apparently urgently.

“Effective immediately” reads the Ogden Police Department post on social media, “Ogden City will offer a $300 sign on stipend for new crossing guards.” The bonus amounts to more than a week’s pay for the part-time position.

“We are looking for individuals who want to provide an important service to the community’s school children as crossing guards,” says OPD. See Ogdencity.com for information about the job. Apply at OPD, 2186 Lincoln Ave.

Rate of pay is $16 an hour with a three hour minimum each day.