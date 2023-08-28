Operators of 2 Utah amusement centers fined $167K for child labor violations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Department of Labor has assessed two Utah entertainment centers $166,908 in penalties and recovered $6,008 in back wages after investigating violations of federal child labor laws, and minimum wage and overtime violations.

The lawsuit affected more than 100 adults and children employed by the Rush Funplex locations including West Jordan and Syracuse. The locations are operated by Syracuse Family Fun Center LLC, according to the news release.

“Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division determined Syracuse Family Fun Center LLC, operator of The Rush Funplex — indoor family amusement centers — in Syracuse and West Jordan employed 76 children, 14- and 15-years-old, to work longer and later than permitted when school was in session,” the Department of Labor statement says. “The employer also employed children in prohibited occupations, including the use of manual fryers, pizza ovens and go-carts.”

The division also learned the employer did not pay the legally required minimum wage when they missed payroll for seven employees, including two children, the statement says. It also found the employer paid straight-time rates for overtime hours to adult employees and one child at the Syracuse location.

“Learning new skills in the workforce is an important part of growing up – but we must protect children and ensure their first jobs are safe and do not interfere with their education or well-being,” said Betty Campbell, Wage and Hour Regional Administrator. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the employment of young workers in certain jobs and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law.”

Syracuse Family Fun Center LLC operates The Rush Funplex locations in Orem, Pleasant View, Syracuse and West Jordan, Utah; Shawnee, Kansas; and Kansas City, Missouri.

“We encourage employers, young workers, their parents and educators to use the many online resources the Wage and Hour Division provides or to contact us for additional guidance,” Campbell added.

The division is currently engaged in a nationwide effort to address a 69 percent increase in the number of children employed in violation between 2018 and 2022. In fiscal year 2022 alone, the division investigated 835 cases with child labor violations and assessed employers with more than $4.3 million in penalties.

“The YouthRules! initiative promotes positive and safe work experiences for teens by providing information about protections for young workers to youth, parents, employers and educators,” the released statement says. “Through this initiative, the U.S. Department of Labor and its partners promote developmental work experiences that help prepare young workers to enter the workforce. The Wage and Hour Division has also published Seven Child Labor Best Practices for Employers to help employers comply with the law. Learn more about the Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor provisions.

