South Salt Lake police seek information on missing girl, 12, suspected runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

The child, Ivonne Chavez, was last seen Sunday at her home, in the area of 500 East and Mansfield Avenue. Police say a note expressing her intent to run away was found that evening.

Ivonne is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, and about 230 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, police say.

“Ivonne will likely use the TRAX to travel through the Salt Lake County area,” the SSLPD statement says. “Ivonne is considered a missing endangered juvenile due to her age.”

Anyone with information on the missing girl’s location is asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.