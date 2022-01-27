Orem Police and Fire conduct emergency response drill

OREM, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem residents and visitors who may be wondering about the heavy police and fire department presence at Hillcrest Elementary Thursday morning need not fear.

It’s a training operation for the Orem Police and Fire departments which are taking part in an “active shooter training” drill.

Orem Police posted a notice of the planned exercise Wednesday on Facebook, as did Orem FD.

“… Orem Police and Fire Department will be conducting a training at Hillcrest Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 12. Be aware there will be police vehicles, fire vehicles, and a helicopter in the area, so please stay away from the area during this time period.”

If all goes as planned, the extra noise and congestion should start to clear about noon.