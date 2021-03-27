Organizers: Days of ’47 events back for July 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Organizers of the Days of ’47 events, which were cancelled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, have two words concerning this year’s event.

“WAGONS HO!,” says a statement issued regarding the this year’s activities.

“While subject to State and local COVID requirements, the Parade and Float Preview Party, Days of ’47 Rodeo, Sunrise Service, Pops Concert, Pioneers of Progress, The First Encampment Hike, and the Deseret News Marathon are all scheduled for July 2021.”

In addition, royalty will be selected, and the Pioneer Children’s Memorial is open at This is the Place State Park.

“We’re excited to continue these beloved Utah traditions,” said Lane Summerhays, Days of ’47 Board president, in the prepared statement.

“As with many activities cancelled, postponed, or altered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these treasured pioneer traditions were placed on hold. We’re now ready to celebrate our pioneer heritage as we have done for over a century.”

The parade will be held on July 23, a Friday, at 9 a.m., in downtown Salt Lake City and ending at Liberty Park.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo is July 20-24, at 8 a.m. at the Utah State Fair Park. For details regarding all the events associated with Days of ’47, click here.

The Days of ’47 is a celebration of the 1847 arrival of Brigham Young and settlers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Salt Lake Valley.