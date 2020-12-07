Overflow homeless shelter to open in Millcreek this week

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An overflow homeless shelter will open in Millcreek this week, officials said.

The new shelter will be located in the former Osmond Senior Living Memory Care facility at 950 E. 3300 South, said a news release from the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness.

The shelter will have 60 beds or up to 75 beds in emergency situations, the news release said. The facility opens Thursday and will end no later than April 15.

“With the ongoing pandemic, we prioritized overflow options in non-congregate settings that limit potential spread of the virus, and we are deeply grateful for Millcreek city’s willingness to be a part of the solution,” said Jean Hill, co-chairwoman of the coalition.

Switchpoint, which operates the St. George homeless shelter, will run the Millcreek shelter. There will be full-time security on site, officials said, and those staying at the facility will receive three meals a day.

“We are heading into a Utah winter in the middle of the pandemic, and it’s going to be a hard time for a lot of people,” Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said in a statement. “I’m pleased that our city can be a safe place, at least through this winter, for Utahns experiencing homelessness to call home as they transition to more stable living arrangements.”

