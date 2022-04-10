Package thief flees from cops while riding scooter, quickly caught with stolen ID, checks, one worth $36K, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer was dispatched to a theft in progress Friday after a caller told dispatchers he was following a man on a scooter who had been “opening packages that did not belong to him.”

The officer responded to the area of 2100 S. State, and spotted the suspect, described “as a white male on a scooter with a tear drop tattoo on his face,” according to the case’s probable cause statement.

“I located the male at 1300 S. Main Street,” the officer wrote. “When the male saw me, he left westbound. I turned on my lights and attempted to stop him. He then turned around and took off to the other side of the road.”

The scooter proved to be less than ideal as a getaway vehicle, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody by the responding officer.

Police said the suspect was found with an ID which did not belong to him, along with what appeared to be 10 stolen checks, one of which was for a sum of $36,000.

“I contacted the check issuer who explained that his mail had been stolen from a drop box and nobody should be in possession of it,” the officer wrote.

He then contacted the owner of the ID which was found on the suspect, and also said no one should have possession of his ID

“Inside of the arrestee’s backpack, I also located several used needles along with a pipe that had residue inside of it. Police also located that the male had an active board of pardons warrant.”

The 30 year-old suspect was booked on initial charges of:

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

Fail to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of another’s identifying documents, a class A misdemeanor

False/alter government records, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Thomas was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, and is being held without bail.