Paramount renews Utah-shot ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 4

It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille Chow.

Season 3 is set to debut this summer.

Sheridan is a filmmaker and actor whose credits include “Sicario,” “Wind River,” “Hell or High Water” and “Sons of Anarchy.” He this week signed an overall production and development pact with ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands, which will include a new series he is working on, “Mayor of Kingston.”