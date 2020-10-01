Paris Hilton promotes petition calling for Provo Canyon School to be shut down

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Media personality Paris Hilton, who has released the documentary “This is Paris” about her alleged abuse at Provo Canyon School as a teenager, is asking followers to sign a petition requesting the privately owned treatment center be closed.

Hilton, who has 929,000 YouTube subscribers for her page, posted a video there as well as on the Change.org petition site. The petition has been up for two days and had been signed by about 40,100 people as of early Wednesday evening.

“I was abused at Provo Canyon School, and now I am taking action along with my fellow survivors to make a change,” Hilton, 39, says in the shared video.

She has said in other interviews that she attended the school in 1999, and was sent by her parents when they believed she was out of control due to her partying with adults at clubs while underaged.

Hilton uses the term TTI to stand for Troubled Teen Industry.

“To the TTI survivors out there breaking code silence, I see you and I support you,” Hilton’s video message continues. “Survivors, lets work together to ensure that no child ever has to endure the levels of abuse and hardships we had to go through.

“I pledge to advocate for all survivors and put all of my effort into reforming the industry to ensure that no more children are harmed by these for-profit companies. Help me prevent future generations of survivors by signing this important petition. This will be the first step we are taking towards positive social change. This petition is just the beginning. I’m so proud to be breaking code silence.

“We believe that shutting down Provo Canyon School the domino effect we need to effect real change. We need your help. Please stand with all of us survivors, and let’s show Provo down.”

Provo Canyon School, which operates ” as an intensive, psychiatric youth residential treatment center,” its website says, has acknowledged Hilton’s documentary.