Utah State Hospital employee arrested for alleged rape of patient

PROVO, Utah, March 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man on the staff of the Utah State Hospital, a mental health treatment facility in Provo, has been arrested for the alleged rape of a patient.

Jorge Alfredo Pardo, 47, was ordered held Friday for investigation of two counts of alleged rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts reckless abuse or neglect of vulnerable adult, a class B misdemeanor.

The female patient reportedly told the unit psychiatrist “she was having sex with a staff member. She told the doctor that this had been happening over the span of approximately two months. She told the doctor that they would go into a utility closet and engage in sex.”

The affidavit, filed by an officer of the State Hospital Police, said the officer met with the alleged victim, who said “she did not want to speak to me because she was ‘being loyal’ to the suspect.”

The officer then obtained closed circuit recordings in the unit and saw the suspect enter the utility close and use an object to prop the door open. The victim entered the closet a short time later.

The two remained in the closet for about 10 minutes, then the suspect left, followed a short time later by the alleged victim, the statement says.

“This happened on at least two separate times, over the span of two months.”

Pardo, an Orem resident, was asked to go to the Orem Police Station for interview. Post Miranda, Pardo “admitted to having sex with the victim on multiple occasions over the span of approximately two months time.”

Pardo was ordered held without bail in the Utah County jail.