Park City police searching for persons of interest after fraudulent credit card activity

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Police Department is seeking information on a group of individuals wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing ring of fraudulent credit card activity.

“There may be more than one group of suspects currently working in town,” said a Facebook post from PCPD. “The suspects are making multiple online fraudulent credit card transactions to rent hotel rooms for three to five days at a time. While staying at the hotels, the suspects burglarize vehicles at night, stealing additional credit cards and identities to further be used at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, gas stations.”

The post also reminded residents not to leave anything of value inside vehicles.

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or has information about them is asked to call PCPD dispatch on 435-615-5500. The Tip-A-Cop line 435-615-5555 is also a convenient way to provide non-imminent details. Information can be given anonymously, if desired.